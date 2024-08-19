South Africa Focuses On Growth And The World Test Championship Final
By Mohamed Bahaa
Red-ball coach Shukri Conrad from South Africa has his sights set on leading the Proteas to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 final at Lord's. After their 1-0 Test series triumph against the West Indies, confirmed with a 40-run win in the second Test at Providence Stadium in Guyana, the Proteas are currently ranked fifth in the WTC. Closing the gap between themselves and the top two teams, India and Australia, will prove difficult, though.
Conrad stressed that their main goal is on developing as a cohesive unit even while he expressed hope for the team's ability to reach the WTC final. "We've got a big couple of months ahead of us to grow as a Test team. At the end of that, if we do very well and we win enough games, we can end up in the World Test Championship final. But that's not the only goal of the team. It's also to grow as a team," Conrad said following the match.
He noted that periodic batting collapses are natural for the less experienced batters of the Proteas and acknowledged their growth curve. "With young and inexperienced batters, you almost factor in that every now and again you're going to have a few aberrations with the bat. But the vital signs are there that we can go and become a really good Test unit," he said.
Conrad also underlined the need of expertise in helping less experienced players to overcome the difficulties presented by elite cricket. "The skillsets are there. It's really just experience we need. With experience, you'll find fewer soft dismissals and less of the falling over when bowlers bowl well and we'll be able to put up more of a fight with the bat," he added.
In their most recent victory, South Africa set a target of 263 for the West Indies, finally dismissing them for 222 in 66.2 overs. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj made important contributions, each claiming three wickets, therefore supporting the team's excellent bowling performance.
Conrad stays dedicated to encouraging team development as the Proteas advance and monitors their ultimate aim: A place in the WTC final.