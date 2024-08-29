South Africa Set to Tour Pakistan for T20I Cricket Series
By Priscilla Jepchumba
South Africa women's team will travel to Pakistan for a brief T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup, with three games scheduled from September 16 to 20. Every game will be hosted in Multan.
According to CSA, South Africa will arrive in Multan on September 13 and depart for the UAE on September 21, the day after their final match against Pakistan, in preparation for the World Cup.
Enoch Nkwe, the director of cricket at CSA was appreciative of the chance to participate at the T20I. "This T20I series against Pakistan is a critical part of our preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," said Nkwe.
"It offers the team the invaluable opportunity to gain match practice, allowing us to refine our strategies and ensure that our players are in peak form," he added.
South Africa will visit Pakistan for the second time in just over a year. Last year, they played three ODIs and three T20Is between September 1 and 14, with South Africa winning the ODIs 2-1, and Pakistan sweeping the T20Is.
Nkwe expressed gratitude to the PCB for their collaboration and efforts in organizing this series. He mentioned that the series will not only help them prepare for the World Cup but also strengthen the relationship between the cricket boards of the two countries.
The CSA cricket director highlighted the shared commitment toward growing the women's game as the Proteas Women will visit Pakistan for the second time in a year.
He emphasized the importance of providing a platform for players to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of cricketers. Nkwe also expressed the team's anticipation for a competitive series that will benefit both teams and elevate women's cricket on the world stage.
At the upcoming World Cup, which will take place in Dubai and Sharjah between October 3 and 20, Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is in Group B with Bangladesh, England, Scotland, and West Indies.