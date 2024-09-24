South Africa Thwarts Afghanistan’s Hopes Of Proceeding To T20I Series
By Jeniffer Achieng
The three match series ended by South Africa defeating Afghanistan 2-1 in the match. This was the ninth successful chase in 22 matches since 2021. Afghanistan and South Africa have played two matches in the series with Afghanistan winning both games. South Africa sailed through their target of 170 with the help of Markram who top scored and contributed 69. Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss but decided to bat first because he felt that batting was easier during the day and the heat was another factor which made them bat first.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was named player of the match although in a losing cause and player of the series after scoring 194 in the series. Key Player Rashid Khan twitched his hamstring in the second match and Fazalhaq Faooqi was rested hence Afghanistan’s attack lacked enough force. Among Afghanistan’s top eight it was only Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored more than 10 holding their innings together.
Allah Ghazanfar batted at number 10 and contributed 31 0ff 15 balls to give South Africa a target of 170.South Africa’s bowling effort was supported by their fielders Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter and Andie Phehlukwayo who took two wickets each and player Bjorn Fortuin chipped in with one. Run outs accounted for three of the first five, Afghanistan wickets and gave South Africa an advantage they lacked in the previous two matches. Lungi Ngidi was an outstanding upfront and made important breakthrough in his next over.
Throughout the series, South Africa’s batting has been a disappointment and a big down fall to the team. They improved but it was not that appeasing. Immediately South African won, Hashmatullah Shahidi collected the trophy with his teammates and posed for pictures with their well-deserved silver ware.
South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma expressed his joy while having an interview with NDTV sports and stated that he was proud of how the players showcased their skills.
After the win, South Africa will now proceed to Abu Dhabi for their white ball series against Ireland starting with the T20I series on Friday,27th September followed by the ODI’s.Afghanistan’s next game will be a multi-format series in Zimbabwe in December and the exact dates will be announced later.