South Africa Women Seals 2-1 Victory In The Three-Match T20I Series
By Ian Omoro
The women's T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan ended on Friday afternoon at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with South Africa winning by eight wickets in the third match. Pakistan won the second T20I at the same site on Wednesday night by 13 runs, while South Africa won the first T20I by 10 runs.
South Africa lost their opening batsman, Tazmin Brits (0,1b), to Sadia Iqbal in the first over while needing to chase 154 to win. During that phase of the match, Anneke Bosch and captain Laura Wolvaardt teamed up in the middle and added an important 81 runs for the second wicket. Bosch was retired hurt after hitting six fours and a six in her 37-ball 46.
Olvaardt smashed two fours and as many sixes before being bowled out for a 37-ball 45. Annerie Dercksen's rapid unbeaten innings of 23 balls, which featured two sixes and six fours, was primarily responsible for the tourists' ability to reach the mark with nine balls remaining. In an uninterrupted 51-run stand for the third wicket, Sune Luus (14 not out, 13b, 2x4s) and Player of the Match Dercksen provided equal assistance.
Pakistan's opening pair, Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza, had earlier started the batting powerplay quickly, amassing 49 runs after being sent into the bat. After completing 6.3 overs and scoring 50 runs, Gull (18, 18b, 3x4s) was the first batsman to head back to the hut. In the eleventh over, Muneeba Ali, a left-handed batsman, ran herself out after hitting 33 off 26 balls with four boundaries.
Nida Dar joined Sidra Amin, and the two scored 33 runs for the third wicket before Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled Nida (12,7b,1x6). The next hitter to leave the field was Captain Fatima Sana, but not before she scored a brilliant cameo of 27 off 17 balls, including two fours and a six. She and Sidra put together a 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket. With three fours and 37 off 40 balls, Sidra was the team's leading scorer
As the hosts scored 153 for five in their 20 overs, Aliya Riaz and Tuba Hassan came back unbeaten on eight and six runs, respectively.