Spain Sets New Record With 14th Consecutive T20I Win
By Moses Ochieng
On Monday, Spain's men's cricket team made history by setting a new record for consecutive T20 International wins after defeating Greece by 7 wickets in the Europe T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier C in Guernsey. This victory marked Spain's 14th consecutive win, surpassing the previous record of 13 held by Malaysia since 2022.
Spain's last loss in the format was against Italy around 20 months ago, and since then, they have achieved 15 victories in series against the Isle of Man, Jersey, and Croatia, along with three consecutive wins in the current T20 qualifier. This streak was only briefly interrupted by a no result due to rain in their second fixture against the Isle of Man last year. That series also saw Spain achieve a record-breaking 10-wicket win in the fourth match, where they bowled out the Manx for just 10 runs and chased it down in two legal deliveries.
In a press release, Spain head coach Corey Rutgers stated, "A proud record to be notified about today, we obviously don't play for records but this does feel special for the group. It has been a transformative few years in Spain, and a lot of credit goes to players who sacrifice a lot of their time to play for Espana, the management and my coaching staff. Couldn't be prouder of all involved."
Despite their impressive winning streak, Spain's chances of advancing to the European Regional final next year appear slim. A rain-affected abandonment in their match against Denmark earlier in the week means they now rely on Cyprus pulling off an unlikely upset against the Danes tomorrow. If Denmark wins their final group match, they will secure a spot in the final due to their superior net run rate, leaving Spain to compete in the bronze medal match against either Finland or potentially Guernsey.
"Unfortunately, that's cricket, and we didn't win convincingly in our first three games. We will have to learn a hard lesson, and come back stronger in the future," Rutgers added.
By defeating Greece, Spain inched closer to the record for the longest unbeaten streak in T20I matches, currently held by Nigeria. Nigeria's 16-match streak last year was similarly disrupted by a no result against Tanzania, with rain halting the chase just three balls short of the required five overs. The record for most consecutive T20I victories is held by Thailand Women, who have won 17 matches in a row.