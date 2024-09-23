Sri Lanka Beats New Zealand By 63 Runs In The First Tests Series
By Caroline Chepkorir
Prabath Jayasuriya shined as Sri Lanka secured 63 runs against New Zealand in the first of the two Test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. He claimed five wickets.
New Zealand had set a target of 275, and they were out for 211 within fifteen minutes of the match. Despite Rachin Ravindra's efforts, who scored 92 and five wickets hauls for Will O’Rourke and Ajaz Patel, the Black Caps fell short.
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat. In the first inning, Sri Lanka had a difficult start to lay a strong foundation, and their scoreboard was at 106/4. Kamindu Mendia anchored a century, and his valuable efforts guided the team past the 300-run mark, eventually setting the competitive total.
In response, New Zealand took on fifties from Latham 70, Wiliamson 55, and Daryl Mitchell 57, which took the first inning leads of 32 runs. Ramesh Mendis took three wickets in each innings, and Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets in the second innings and a wicket in the final innings.
Jayasuriya ended with figures of 5 for 68 in the fourth inning.
“Normally I do my basic; stick to it. I didn't experiment with the game. I just concentrate on consistently bowling my line and length, and that's how I took my wickets," Jayasuriya player of the match said at the presentation ceremony.
The second and final match of the series will be held on Thursday at the same venue.
Reflecting on the team’s victory, Sri Lanka captain De Silva recalled their victory over England and how it impacted their morale. He also mentioned improving the numbers of the tail as Sri Lanka lagged behind from the rest of the countries in that matter.
“The win in England boosted our morale; we've got the ability to win Tests, and the boys are delivering now. Big partnerships always help win Tests in Galle on the partnership between Karunaratne and Chandimal in the second innings, but we can improve in both our batting and bowling. We were talking about our lower-order batting; stats tell us that we've got the lowest average, and that's something we can work on. I wasn't expecting to bowl, but Ramesh Mendis wasn't at his best, and I think I have the ability to take wickets, something I can use for the sake of the team,” said De Silver in the post-match presentation.