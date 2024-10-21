Sri Lanka Men's Team Wins Against West Indies In The Rain-Delayed First ODI
By Ian Omoro
In the rain-shortened opening one-day international between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Pallekele on Sunday, the hosts easily defeated the West Indies by five wickets, led by half centuries from skipper Charith Asalanka and rookie Nishan Madushka. With 5.3 overs remaining, the home team easily defeated the revised target of 232 in 37 overs. Asalanka's entry at the crease changed the game after a rocky start that saw Sri Lanka fall to 45 for three in the seventh over. He quickly formed a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Madushka. In just 44 balls, Madushka and Asalanka both reached their half centuries.
Ten-time Test player Madushka was called in to replace injured opener Pathum Nissanka, who finished first in ODIs in 2024 with a total of 214 runs scored.
Madushka was dismissed for 69 off 54 balls, which featured seven fours and a six, meaning Sri Lanka only required 50 runs off 74 balls. Motie, who had hit a stunning 77 off 71 balls with eight fours and three sixes, also trapped Asalanka leg before wicket.
With the ball needing to be replaced twice due to difficult conditions, Motie could have had a bigger effect despite finishing with three wickets.
Earlier, the West Indies had found it difficult to counter the spin of Sri Lanka, but Sherfane Rutherford's career-best 74 not out and Roston Chase's assistance saw the visitors through with an uninterrupted 85-run partnership for the fifth wicket. It did not, however, stop Sri Lanka from gaining a 1-0 series lead.
It was Sri Lanka's first series victory over the West Indies in the shortest format, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to win the T20 series last week.
The remaining two ODIs will be played on Wednesday and Saturday.