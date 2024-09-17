Sri Lanka Names The Squad For The Test Series Against New Zealand.
By Caroline Chepkorir
Oshada Fernando took Nishan Madushka's position in Sri Lanka's 16-man team for the eagerly awaited two-test series against New Zealand. It is scheduled to premiere on September 18th.
The top-order batter last made an appearance for the national team against New Zealand in Tests last year. He was selected following his impressive performance for the Sri Lanka A side against South Africa, and he knocked 122 and 80 runs.
In the recent Test Series against England, Madushka struggled, and he only managed to score 24 runs in four innings. He was replaced by Pathum Nissanka, who ended up scoring a match-winning century in the final Test.
In addition to Madushka, Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka were also passed over. Despite his comeback, Fernando might have a tough time securing a spot in the upcoming test series given the consistent performance of Sri Lanka's batting line. The likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Kamindu Mendis as they are all expected to retain their spots, leaving limited opportunities for the returning batsman.
Fernando has managed to accumulate 1091 runs in 21 tests at an average of 33.06 with a century and seven half centuries to his name. Sri Lanka aims to leverage their home conditions and gain confidence from their recent ODI series victory over India in Colombo.
Meanwhile, New Zealand failed to get a match experience in the scheduled Afghanistan series at the Greater Noida Complex, and the match was abandoned. The New Zealand last played a Test match in March 2024 against Australia, and they lost at home in a 0-2.
The New Zealand captain will be Tim Southee, and other team members include Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, and Rachin Ravindra, a strong New Zealand team that will take the field in Sri Lanka.
New Zealand is currently the third in the World Test Championship 2023-2025-point table, and Sri Lanka is the fifth.
The two-match series that is part of the World Test Championship will be played at the Galle International Stadium. The Sri Lanka team will be led by Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis.