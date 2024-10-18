Sri Lanka’s Chamindu Wickramasinghe Eyes ODI Debut Against West Indies
By Ian Omoro
For the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, fast-bowling all-arounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has been included in Sri Lanka's 16-man squad, taking Chamika Karunaratne's place. Earlier, Wickramasinghe was selected for a T20I team to play the West Indies, but when spin-friendly surfaces became the norm, Wellalage took his place. In addition, Sri Lanka includes Jeffrey Vandersay in the spin attack led by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, with Vandersay and Wellalage offering other alternatives.
Karunaratne's omission supports the idea that, under the new coaching and selection process, he has simply lost favor. Despite being a member of multiple squads subsequently, his latest appearance for Sri Lanka was in the 2023 ODI World Cup. His downward spiral has coincided with Wickramasinghe's rise following outstanding bat performances in July's Lanka Premier League.
Mohamed Shiraz retains his spot in the pace department. On the other hand, Dilshan Madushanka made a comeback following an injury that kept him out of the West Indies T20I series. The youthful bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who participated in all three Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies, has been left out of the ODI team. To complete the pace attack is Asitha Fernando.
As in previous games, Sri Lanka's batting lineup is being led by skipper Charith Asalanka. Veteran players Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Sadeera Samarawickrama are among the squad's members; Nishan Madushka, Janith Liyanage, and Kamindu Mendis provide depth and adaptability.
The three-match ODI series will begin on October 20, with all games taking place in Pallekele.
Sri Lanka ODI squad vs. West Indies: Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz