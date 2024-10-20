Stake Stars And Summit Trophy: Nepal Claims Victory Over US In Super Over
By Caroline Chepkorir
Nepal conquered the USA in the super over in the second T20I match that was held at the bilateral series between two countries at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. With this victory, Nepal has so far won the series 2-0.
Nepal posted a competitive total of 170-6 after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Saurabh Netravalkar caught Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh in front with hope to deliver the opening breakthrough for the USA in the third overs.
However, Anil Sah brought the momentum back to the Nepal as he tried to stabilize their innings, and he knocked 25 runs as he partnered with Kushal Bhurtel, and the duo contributed to 49 runs. Nepal’s scoreboard was at 60-2 in the first 10 overs. Bhurtel’s undefeated 92 off 54 balls with seven boundaries and six sixes led his team to victory.
The USA needed 171 runs, but Captain Monank Patel was dismissed by Karan KC 3 off 35 in the second over. Andries Gous guided the chase, and he smashed 62 off 43 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, while Saiteja Mukkamalla contributed 47 off 41.
Anil Sah laid the foundation for his team, and he picked 25 off 31 and Gulsan Jha 19, as well as captain Rohit Paudel 18, accelerated the Nepal’s total. The USA batters Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, and Harmeet Singh dropped in quick succession of their innings without any remarkable contribution.
Desperately struggling to stabilize their innings, USA’s Andries Gous was dismissed by Sompal Kami 2 off 34 balls, which helped the Nepal seal a tie. Kami hit over Shayan Jahangir, and Dipendra Singh Airee caught Aaron Jones, which led the USA’s Super Overs charge for only two in four balls.
USA Cricket posted on their X account “Not the result we hoped for as Nepal win the Super Over of the 2nd T20i.”
Recently, Nepal had crushed the hosts by 17 runs in the first match, and the third and final match of the series will be on October 21st. Later, the triangular series in which Scotland will participate under the ICC Men’s Cricket World League 2 will start.