Stake Stars And Summit Trophy: Nepal Scripts History As They Defeat USA By 8 Wickets
By Varolone Chepkorir
The Nepal team secured the three-match T20I series to complete a 3-0 victory against the United States. They defeated the USA by 8 wickets at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas.
The USA won the toss, and they elected Nepal to field first. Saiteja Mukkamalla was the best performer for the USA; he picked 68 off 51 balls with five fours and two sixes, and the USA captain Milind Kumar hit 43 off 35 balls, which included four boundaries, and the duo contributed 76 runs.
The powerplay stabilized their inning and led to a competitive total of 156/5 in the 20 overs. Sompal Kami bowled Saiteja Mukammalla and Sayan Jahangir, who scored 9 runs.
Nepal chased a target of 157 runs. Ashif Sheikh was the top scorer for his team as he picked 50 off 39 balls, which included five boundaries and two sixes. Later, Jasdeep Singh dismissed Sheikh.
Andres Gous was removed by Rijan Dhakal for just two runs, while Monank Patel was caught by LBW by Sompal Kami for two runs. Aaron Jones, who had only scored 13 runs when he was sent back to the bench by Lalit Rajbanshi, was another defeat for the USA.
However, as the Nepal chased their target, they lost the right-handed wicketkeeper Anil Sah 13 off 11 balls in the fifth over of the powerplay before he was trapped LBW by Jasdeep. The partnership between Sheikh Kushal Bhurtel, 40 off 32, and later Kushal Malla, 44 off 30 balls, saw Nepal emerge victorious in the 19th over by 158/2.
The player of the match was Aasif Sheikh, and the player of the series was Sompal Kami. Nepal had already secured victory in the series after they had won the previous two matches.
“Nepal win the 3rd and final T20i of the Stake Stars & Summit Trophy by 8 wickets and clinch the series 3-0,” USA Cricket posted on their social media page X.