Star Pursues Abatement On International Cricket Board Broadcast Deal
By Priscilla Jepchumba
As talk about Jay Shah becoming head of the International Cricket Council (ICC) grows, one thing becomes apparent by the day: Disney Star is attempting to renegotiate its big broadcast agreement with the ICC, which was inked just a few years ago.
If Shah becomes chairman, this would be one of the major difficulties he faces at his Dubai headquarters.
The $3 billion Star-ICC deal came into force with the conclusion of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies, and the media outlet is now demanding urgent relief from the championship's total worth for a variety of reasons.
The proposal for another negotiation is distinct from the demand for a discount on World Cup delivery.
Star has sent two letters to the ICC, and the topic was up for discussion in Colombo at the past month's Annual Conference.
Greg Barclay, who is the outgoing chair also spoke with ICC authorities about the incident. Still, it is known that the ultimate decision would be made by the Board, the supreme decision-making body.
Star is thought to be demanding a $100 million reduction from the previous World Cup, citing a variety of factors, most notably the cancellation of the scheduled India vs Canada encounter in Lauderhill, Florida, on the 15th of June.
India's World Cup ties are highly valuable events, and the media company claims it incurred large losses as a result of the match's cancelation.
While a few other games, including England vs. Scotland, the United States vs. Ireland, and Sri Lanka vs. Nepal, were additionally canceled, the broadcaster is thought to have focused on the India-Canada encounter.
Broadcast agreements do not normally include return clauses, but whether or not they can persuade the ICC is yet to be seen.
Star is also thought to have commented on the low-scoring semifinal involving Afghanistan against South Africa on June 26 at Tarouba, in which Afghanistan got out for 56 in 11.5 overs.
South Africa chased down the goal in under nine overs, which led to a game that did not quite live up to the expectations of a World Cup quarterfinal. The ICC later classified the Brian Lara Academy pitch as poor.
Other issues cited were the tournament's promotion, the scheduling of fixtures in the United States, and the low-scoring traits of the prominent status of the India-Pakistan match.
However, the broadcaster refused to discuss the difficulties. Star's spokeswoman did not respond, and the ICC, citing rules, declined to make any commercial pronouncements.
Details about the rumored effort to renegotiate the whole arrangement remain unknown. Before obtaining the four-year contract in 2022 August, Star had reached an arrangement with Zee Television.
Nevertheless, Zee pulled out from its promise after its proposed merging deal with Sony fell through, leaving Star with the whole $ 3 billion load.