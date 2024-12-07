Stars Of USAC 2024: The Championship's Best IX
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The USAC 2024 Men’s National Championship concluded in California, with Mid Atlantic crowned champions after an action-packed tournament. Over 15 matches, eight teams divided into two groups battled fiercely. In a thrilling final, Mid Atlantic triumphed over Southwest to claim the title. The tournament was a showcase of immense talent and skill, delivering non-stop entertainment for fans. Based on individual performances, we’ve compiled the “Team of the Tournament,” featuring the championship's standout players.
Top XI: The Stars of USAC 2024
1. Aaron Jones (South) – Captain
Role: Right-handed Batter
No “Team of the Tournament” is complete without Aaron Jones. A former teammate of West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, Jones set the tournament ablaze. He was the leading scorer, amassing 234 runs with an impressive strike rate of 139 in just four matches. As the only batter to notch two centuries, he was a standout despite South missing out on the final.
2. Sushant Modani (Southwest)
Role: Right-handed Opening Batter
Modani was Southwest's rock at the top of the order, delivering consistent performances. His 183 runs included a crucial century, achieved at a strike rate of 104. Drawing on his experience with the national team, Modani often rescued his side from difficult situations, helping them top the group and reach the final.
3. Unmukt Chand (Red)
Role: Right-handed Batter
The former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain brought his A-game, accumulating 161 runs, including two half-centuries. Chand's match-winning performance in the final, where he earned Player of the Match honors, underscored why he remains a prized talent.
4. Ali Sheikh (Southwest)
Role: All-rounder
Ali Sheikh’s exceptional contributions with both bat and ball were pivotal to Southwest’s success. Scoring 184 runs at an average of 92, he also claimed five wickets. His ability to deliver under pressure made him one of the championship’s best all-rounders.
5. Achilles Browne (East)
Role: All-rounder
Browne stood tall for East, contributing 182 runs in four matches, including a century and a half-century. His knack for picking wickets at crucial junctures (three in total) cemented his place as an indispensable player for his team.
6. Zahid Zakhil (West)
Role: All-rounder
Afghanistan-born Zakhil was a game-changer for West. With 157 runs and four wickets, his performances consistently shifted momentum in his team’s favor.
7. Prannav Chettipalayam (Mid Atlantic)
Role: Wicketkeeper-batter
Modern wicketkeepers must excel with both bat and gloves, and Chettipalayam was a prime example. Scoring 183 runs at an average of 61, with two pivotal half-centuries, he was instrumental in Mid Atlantic’s championship win. His seven dismissals added to his stellar performance.