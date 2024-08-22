Steve Smith Hopes to Turn the Tables in BGT after a Decade
By Caroline Chepkoriri
Steve Smith has signed a three-year deal with the Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers. Lately, Steve Smith has been in the spotlight, especially in T20 cricket as the Washington Freedom captain as they won the major league cricket in 2024. He hopes to play in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 as a cricketer.
Smith Steve was not part of Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, but the Australia team did not make it to the semifinals. Smith was batting against India and has an impressive record of 2042 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 65.87, including 9 centuries.
Australia Batter spoke about playing in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against India later this year. Australia has not won a test series against India in the last decade. They have lost two series; since winning the 2014–2015 Border Gavaskar 2-0, Australia has lost the next four series against India. Smith will be back on the field when Australia clashes with England in the ODI series.
For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete in a five-match test series in the BGT 2024-25. Smith intends to reverse the tables and win the BGT trophy, which mark the will end of their decade-long drought.
Smith is unsure about his batting position in tests. He opened the innings against the West Indies and New Zealand when David Warner retired. He has scored 171 runs in eight innings.
Smith is expected to chase a milestone in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He only needs 315 runs to become the fourth Australian batter after former captain Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Smith Waugh to score 10,000 runs in the format.
“We are probably the two best teams at the moment in Test cricket. We played in the World Test Championship final last year and beat them there. They have been great out here the last couple of times; they have played good cricket; hopefully, we can turn the tables. It's been ten years since we last won the Border-Gavaskar trophy, so we need to do that this year," said Steve Smith in media reports.