Super Kings Academy Opens Second Location In The US
Super Kings Academy (SKA) will be opening a new center in Phoenix, Arizona. This will be their second place in the US after a centre in Dallas, Texas.
The academy will conduct coaching classes for boys and girls aged 6-23 beginning January 2025.
The company shared the news on instagram with a photo captioned “Phoenix, get ready! Super Kings Academy is coming soon to the Valley of the Sun.”
Super Kings Academy started in April 2022, with centers in Chennai (Thoraipakkam) and Salem. Over the years, they expanded and now have 16 centers across India and overseas.
Their first overseas center was launched at Kings Cross Prospect in Berkshire, United Kingdom, in July 2023, followed by another in Dallas, USA, in December of the same year.
This year, several centers were opened, including their fifth in India, Tiruppur (Yali Sports), and others in Chennai at Guru Nanak College (Velachery) and Sri Ramachandra Medical College (Porur). Additional centers were launched at Alagappa Institutions in Karaikudi, Kalvi International Public School in Madurai, one in Vellore, another in Delhi, and an overseas center in Sydney, Australia, among others.
The Academy is a cricket training academy launched by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their aim is to nurture young cricket talent and provide professional training under the guidance of experienced coaches.
The centers are equipped with six indoor lanes, ground with two turf wickets among other state-of-the-art infrastructure to support skill development.
They offer training from certified coaches, some of whom may have ties to CSK or international cricket.
The academy is part of CSK's broader commitment to fostering cricket talent across India, creating a pipeline for aspiring cricketers to make it to professional levels.
One of their notable achievements includes 16-year-old left hand batter, G Kamalini who was picked by Mumbai Indians in the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, for a sum of INR 1.60 Crores.
Upon her selection, Kamalini said in a press statement:
“I am very happy to join the MI family. I am very happy, my family is very happy, my Super Kings Academy and my coaches, they all are very happy. I didn't expect to go for that amount. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. Thank you so much.”