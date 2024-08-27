Suryakumar Yadav Sets Sights On Test Cricket Return Through Domestic Tournaments
By Mohamed Bahaa
Experienced Indian cricket player Suryakumar Yadav is concentrating on getting back on the national test team. Suryakumar has clearly stated that he will give red-ball cricket top priority in order to confirm his position on the team throughout the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament. Having earned his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur earlier this year during the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the 33-year-old is ready to show his talent in the longer format of the game.
Thinking back on his brief Test experience in which he only scored 8 runs in his first innings before being sidelined due to injury, Suryakumar is resolved to give great performances in the domestic circuit. He sees the Buchi Babu Tournament and the upcoming Duleep Trophy as key chances to demonstrate his preparedness for a Test comeback.
"Red-ball cricket has always been my priority. When I grew up in Mumbai and played a lot of local cricket, I started playing with the red cherry. The love for the longest format began there, and has always been there," Suryakumar said. "I've taken part in a lot of First Class matches for more than 10 years now and I still cherish playing this format. There's no question about it and that's why I'm here before the Duleep Trophy."
Suryakumar's will to get back to Test cricket stems from his belief that winning local competitions will open the path for his return. He still hopes the selectors would acknowledge his experience and dedication to the red-ball game.
Suryakumar knows that the stakes are high since India is scheduled to play a tough home Test season with two-match series against Bangladesh followed by three Tests against New Zealand. He is motivated by the possibility of reclaiming his spot in the squad among intense competition.
Looking forward, Suryakumar is still enthusiastic and eager about the possibility for success in red-ball cricket. "Going forward, if I have to play, then I'll automatically play. That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play Duleep Trophy and then see what happens," he said, clearly ready to grab any chance presented.
With ten Test matches for the year, including the much awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia beginning in November, Suryakumar is eagerly getting ready for the difficulties ahead. His concentration is still relentless on having a major influence in the game's longer format.