T20 World Cup; Ali Khan Confidents USA Can Beat Pakistan Again
By Caroline Chepkorir
In the T20 World Cup, the USA Cricket team emerged victorious against Pakistan in June this year. Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, did not proceed from the first group stage of the championship. Azam’s team managed to win only two of their four games in the event, which led to their early exit.
American cricket player Ali Khan, who was born in Pakistan, thinks his team has a good chance of defeating the Pakistani team again in a rematch.
“We are capable enough of beating Pakistan again. No disrespect to them, but I think we are a really good side; if we have a full-strength squad, we can beat any team on our day, not just Pakistan, but it will be a great game if we play them again," said Ali Khan in media reports.
In the T20 World Cup, the men in green were restricted to 159 for seven in their 20 overs. Khan recorded figures of 30/1 in his four overs, which included the wickets of batter Fakhar Zaman. In response, the USA tied the match in their 20 overs after they lost three wickets.
The USA set a target of 19 runs for Pakistan in the Super Over, they only managed to score 13 runs over the loss of a wicket, and the USA claimed victory by five runs.
The USA's confidence has increased because of the win, which has also demonstrated to the world that they are capable of defeating even the strongest cricket team. The USA's victory over the Pakistani side will go down as one of their most famous cricketing moments even though they are not an ICC member.
The USA intimidated the T20 winner India after the Pakistan encounter before they were destroyed in the 19th over. Despite this, they had a promising start in the super eights with brilliant performances against South Africa, which they only lost by 18 runs.
The USA later suffered defeats in their final outings against the West Indies and England, and they were ranked at the bottom of the Super Eight Group 2 table.