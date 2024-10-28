Test Series: Pakistan Defeats England By Nine Wickets To Secure A 2-1 Victory
By Mercy Kosgei
In Rawalpindi, Pakistan won the third test series by nine wickets, and they secured a 2-1 win in the series. In the last three years, Pakistan have not won a test series at home, and this victory ended their long wait.
Last year Captain Shan Masood replaced Babar Azam, and under his leadership, Pakistan has recorded their first win in the test series as they have lost six test match series in a row. Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali contributed to the win as England were bowled out at 112 in 37.2 overs.
Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were recalled for the 2nd test, and they partnered; as a result, they destroyed England’s when they only shared 10 wickets, and they took their combined total of 39 from 40. In the second inning, Sajid took four wickets and Norman took six wickets.
Earlier, England cheaply lost three wickets in their second inning. Joe Root and Harry Brook struggled to stabilize their innings, as they partnered in the fourth wicket, and they contributed to 46 runs, but their efforts were in vain as the England’s batters were already destroyed.
Pakistan chased a target of 36, and they quickly achieved this in 19 balls. Jack Leached dismissed Saim Ayub, and Captain Shan Masood anchored a quickfire 23 off six balls, which included four fours and a six, which guided his side to victory.
“London buses, they come together. The first Test win came after a long time; now the series win. This means a lot for me, the players, the coaches, and the management; they came through a lot. The character says a lot; this is a special moment, and you can't take this off the team. Saud Shakeel, I can say that's one of the best hundred I've seen—70 singles—what an effort; we ourselves hadn't played on such challenging pitches before. We played in the UAE, but the challenge wasn't there on the first two days, like it was here. We have quality in our batting and bowling; the depth is there. I've always said that we need to take 20 wickets to win a test, and that's what we achieved here," said Shan Masood in the post-match presentation.