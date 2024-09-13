The Afghanistan vs. New Zealand Test Match Postponed Without A Single Delivery Being Bowled
By Ian Omoro
Without a ball being bowled, the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was cancelled on Friday, September 13, 2024. This is the eighth time in Test cricket history that a circumstance like this has happened.
Due to a damp outfield, the first two days of the game were postponed, creating serious questions about the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex's readiness. Then the rain continued for the next three days, washing everything away.
Even after an inspection on Friday morning, it was inevitable that the match would be called off before the toss occurred since there were still standing water puddles on the exposed portions of the outfield.
"It is still raining in Greater Noida, and due to frequent rains, the 5th and final day of the Afghanistan vs. New Zealand Test has been called off by the match officials," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a press release.
Dating back to 1890, there have only been seven abandoned Test cricket matches in history where no ball has been delivered. In 1998, over 26 years ago, it last occurred. It was a Kiwi contest, and they were supposed to play at Dunedin, New Zealand, against India.
It's the first time that something like this has happened in an Indian venue. Since it had been raining nonstop for the previous two weeks, the damage was at its highest due to a lack of facilities, including inadequate super-soppers, poor drainage, insufficient ground workers, and improper ground covers to distribute around the 30-yard circle.
The umpires claimed "players' safety" as their concern; therefore, no play could be done during the first two days of bright sunshine. The midwicket area was a major concern. Groundskeepers brought in dry patches of grass from the practice area to "transplant" in the midwicket zone to solve the problem.
The hosts, Afghanistan, were given Test status in 2017 and had only participated in nine international red-ball matches before this match.
However, this fixture was not part of the World Test Championship cycle run by the ICC.