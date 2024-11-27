The Antigua Test: West Indies Are Three Wickets Short Of Winning The Test Against Bangladesh
By Ian Omoro
The West Indies are just three wickets away from defeating Bangladesh in the Antigua Test. After being given a goal of 334, the visitors finished the fourth day at 109 for 7. For the umpteenth time this year, Bangladesh's specialist batsmen failed to put together a performance, with Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales leading the way for the hosts with three wickets apiece.
After being bowled out for 152 in the second innings, the West Indies themselves were unable to set a higher goal. Taskin Ahmed finished with 6 for 64, his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. This followed Bangladesh's unexpected announcement on the fourth morning, even though they were 181 runs behind the West Indies' 450 for 9 first-inning totals.
However, Bangladesh's batters were unable to pay their bowlers back. In the same way that they were removed in the first innings, both of their openers were removed. Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged Seales to third slip, and Zakir Hasan inside-edged Roach onto his stumps. In the eleventh over, Roach then put Shahadat Hossain in, bowling a thunderous inswinger after getting the ball to seam away multiple times. As Shahadat attempted to move aside, the ball caressed his gloves before Joshua Da Silva got the inside edge.
Shamar Joseph then witnessed two Mominul Haque dropped catches in his opening over. Prior to Mikyle Louis losing a simple one at Gully, Da Silva missed a chance along the leg side. However, Roach bowled from his drive in the next over after taking a brilliant catch, thus Mominul was unable to hold out for long.
In an attempt to force a result, Bangladesh earlier made a daring declaration with their overnight total of 269 for 9, giving up a substantial 181-run first-innings deficit. After that, Taskin Ahmed put up an impressive display with the ball, taking his first five wickets in Test cricket. He kept the target below 350 by bundling out the West Indies for 152 in their second innings thanks to his outstanding 6-64 stats.
Before rushing through the middle order, Taskin's methodical bowling took advantage of the deteriorating pitch to eliminate important players like Mikyle Louis and Keacy Carty early. Bangladesh's batting lineup was unable to meet the challenge, despite his valiant efforts.
Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge almost saved the West Indies. Before the lunch break, the two hit eight fours between them, but Bangladesh hit three overs in quick succession shortly after they reached 50 for the fourth wicket. Taskin caught Hodge behind for 15 with a stunning delivery that veered slightly away. In Test cricket, it was also Litton Das' 100th catch.
However, everything was forgotten when Taskin completed his first five-for by yorking Shamar. When Roach was tricked by a slower ball from Taskin, Mehidy made a spectacular diving catch at mid-off to end the West Indies innings.