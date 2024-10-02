The Gentle Giant of Cricket: The Legend of West Indies
By Othieno Bonface
On Januay 3rd 1949, one of the world cricket’s biggest names, Sir Everton Weekes became the only one to score five consecutive hundreds in as many innings.
In the lush, vibrant landscapes of Barbados, a young boy named Everton Weekes found solace in the rhythm of cricket. Growing up in a community where the sport was more than just a game, it was a way of life, he spent countless hours honing his skills with a bat in hand, dreaming of the day he would represent his country on the international stage.
From an early age, Weekes exhibited a natural talent for batting, his graceful strokes reflecting a deep understanding of the game. His passion and dedication led him to make his mark in local cricket, where he quickly gained recognition for his elegant technique and unshakeable temperament. It wasn’t long before he caught the eye of selectors, earning a spot on the West Indies national team.
“I have seen them all since Victor Trumper, including Bradman, but I have never seen a more brilliant array of strokes, nor heard the ball so sweetly struck,” perhaps greatest tribute 70 years earlier from George Gunn, after Weekes’s 279 at Trent Bridge.
As he made his debut, the cricketing world soon learned of Weekes’s prowess. He quickly established himself as a formidable batsman, known for his ability to anchor the innings while also punishing loose deliveries. His hallmark was a delightful blend of style and substance, and he became a crucial part of the legendary West Indies team that would dominate world cricket in the mid-20th century.
However, Weekes was more than just a remarkable cricketer; he was a gentleman on and off the field. He carried himself with a humility that endeared him to teammates and opponents alike. Despite the pressures of international cricket, he remained grounded, often reflecting on his roots and the values instilled in him by his family.
Throughout his career, Weekes faced numerous challenges, including fierce competition and the ever-looming specter of injury. Yet, his unwavering focus and dedication to the game kept him in the limelight. One of his most remarkable achievements was scoring three consecutive centuries in his first three Test matches, a feat that solidified his place in cricket history and showcased his extraordinary talent.
As the years went by, Weekes became a stalwart of West Indies cricket, known for his calm demeanor in high-pressure situations. He formed a formidable partnership with other cricketing greats, including Sir Garfield Sobers and Frank Worrell, leading the West Indies to numerous victories and creating a legacy that would inspire generations.
Beyond his cricketing accomplishments, Weekes was a passionate advocate for the sport. After his retirement, he devoted himself to nurturing young talent, sharing his knowledge and love for cricket with aspiring players. He believed in the transformative power of the game, emphasizing discipline, sportsmanship, and teamwork.
As he reflected on his journey, Everton Weekes recognized the profound impact cricket had on his life. From a boy with dreams to a revered figure in the cricketing world, his story was not just about runs scored or records broken, but about resilience, integrity, and the unbreakable bonds forged through the sport. “You give the fielders no chance, so they don’t chase the ball,” said Worrell. “Hit a little less hard and they will have to run after it. Watch how quickly they tire.
Years later, as he watched the next generation of cricketers take to the field, Weekes smiled, knowing that the spirit of the game he loved so deeply continued to thrive. His legacy, woven into the very fabric of West Indies cricket, would forever inspire those who dared to dream.