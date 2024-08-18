The Grand Return Of Cricket: An Historic Inclusion In The 2028 LA Olympics
By Mohamed Bahaa
Having been included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, cricket is poised to make a historic comeback to the Olympic Games following a 128-year break. This historic outcome of a thorough two-year procedure marks a new chapter for the sport on international scene. Working closely with the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee (LA28), the International Cricket Council (ICC) secured this historic milestone expected to have a significant influence on cricket's worldwide appeal and reach.
The reality of cricket's Olympic return seems far-off to Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins. "Honest right now, it feels a long way away," Cummins said. He did admit, though, that excitement will surely develop as the event approaches. Having already attained amazing success with Australia by earning three ICC trophies—including the T20 World Cup in 2021, the ODI World Cup, and the World Test Championship in 2023— Cummins finds himself considering the importance of this addition to the legacy of the game.
Given the fast-paced and dynamic character of the sport, the 2028 Olympics will include men's and women's T20 cricket events—an appropriate selection. Particularly in areas where cricket is still developing, this choice is likely to increase the sport's popularity. Already somewhat popular on the Asian subcontinent, cricket is expected to use its Olympic participation to enter new markets, especially in the United States. Thanks to Major League Cricket's success and forthcoming co-hosting of the men's T20 World Cup, cricket's popularity has surged in the USA.
The Olympic debut of cricket offers another big chance for Associate members of the ICC. The Games' participation is probably going to lead to more money and infrastructure assistance from national Olympic organizations, therefore promoting the growth of the sport in developing cricket countries.
Along with other newly added sports such flag football, lacrosse, and squash, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has acknowledged cricket's potential and included it to the Olympic list. This choice acknowledges cricket's vast worldwide audience and marketability, therefore complementing the IOC's approach to draw varied audiences and improve financial support.
Cricket fans, particularly in the United States, are commemorating this historic accomplishment as the countdown to the 2028 Olympics gets underway. Expressing its excitement, the USA Cricket Board credits the ICC and the US Olympic Committee for helping to realize this objective. Including cricket in the Olympics not only marks a triumph for the game but also evidence of its expanding impact and promise in hitherto unexplored areas.