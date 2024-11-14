The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Faces An Unpredictable Future
By Ian Omoro
Pakistan is preparing to host a worldwide cricket event for the first time since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka, with an eight-team competition set for February 19-March 9. The 50-over competition is making its maiden appearance on the international schedule since Pakistan won it in 2017, but plans have been jeopardized by India's refusal to compete in the neighboring country.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been notified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it will not be visiting Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy after failing to obtain approval from the Indian government. The host, the Pakistan Cricket Board, is clear that there won't be a hybrid arrangement in which India plays its matches at a neutral location. The PCB also sent a letter to the ICC requesting that the international organization provide written confirmation of its and the BCCI's position.
"We have received an e-mail from the ICC in which they have said that India will not be coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," the PCB spokesperson said.
In 2012–13, India and Pakistan played their most recent bilateral series. Since then, their only encounters have been at Asian Cricket Council and ICC tournaments. Using a hybrid format, India played its matches in Sri Lanka during the 2023 Asia Cup, which was hosted by Pakistan.
The United Arab Emirates, headquarters of the ICC, could host the event in any hybrid scenario as a result of India's refusal to play in Pakistan. On November 8, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that he was not prepared to accept a shared hosting approach and that "no discussion" of such a proposal had taken place.
''Until now, no discussion of any hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB,” Mohsin said.
According to a report on Cricbuzz, the ICC may impose sanctions on the Pakistan Cricket Board if it keeps up its hardline attitude and the Champions Trophy is impacted. Its ICC financing may be significantly reduced if PCB withdraws. PCB might lose out on over USD 65 million in host fees if the tournament is moved or postponed. Any financial loss would be even more devastating to the PCB, who recently upgraded three locations for the Champions Trophy: Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.
The PCB has assured the ICC that security is not a problem in the nation that recently hosted England and New Zealand with great success, and it has made the same commitment for the Champions Trophy.
The ICC is unlikely to hold a tournament without India due to the substantial revenue losses it would incur, and relocating fixtures to another country could jeopardize Pakistan's participation.