The NCL USA Gears Up for 2024 Sixty Strikes Tournament Tied To Ground Breaking Sporting Environmental Initiative
By Maya Gayler
The National Cricket League (NCL) leadership has been detailing how environmental consciousness is at the heart of its mission, with just over a week before the launch of its first-ever 2024 Sixty Strikes Tournament, in Dallas, Texas, set for Oct. 4 - 14.
The NCL also announced its partnership with SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability, pledging to become the first national sport to be carbon-neutral by 2030. Through this collaboration, the NCL will be integrating renewable energy at venues and encouraging sustainable behaviors among fans.
The CEO of the NCL, Azhar Qasmi helped facilitate the partnership, citing his close personal relationship with the founder and owner, Faris Saeed. As part of the green initiative, the league will plant a tree in Dallas for every boundary and six runs, contributing to reforestation efforts. Solar energy will power key areas of the stadium.
“They use solar power to generate electricity, along with other ways to create renewable energy,” said Qasmi. “I think once it's set up we're looking at a very good environmental project for Texas.”
NCL recently garnered approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has appointed former ICC CEO and cricket icon Haroon Lorgat as its commissioner.
"We have established the National Cricket League as a premier force in the global cricket arena," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL. "With the prestigious ICC approval, Haroon Lorgat's visionary leadership, and our strategic partnership with SEE Holdings championing sustainability, we are already reshaping the future of cricket in America and setting a new global standard for the sport."
Agarwal, who says the idea for the league came about when he met Andrew Berlin, the owner of the Chicago Cubs, was inspired to collaborate with SEE Holdings after his 22-year-old daughter expressed that living an environmentally conscious lifestyle is important to her and affects the products and businesses she supports.
“That has not been done in the game, and so why should we not adopt that in terms of putting the sustainable features?” said Agarwal. “We will have a lot of sustainability efforts, including recycling and having recyclable utensils.”
NCL leadership, which is also partnering with the University of Texas at Dallas as the host for its annual tournament - is hopeful that the link between the youth demographic and environmental issues will help grow the sport’s popularity in America.
“Cricket today is where soccer was roughly 15 years back in the USA,” said Agarwal. “Within three years, cricket will be where soccer is today. If it happens, we will be at the forefront…
We’ve created something extraordinary with the National Cricket League, not only is it about world-class cricket, but it’s about making a difference in the world through sport. ”
The Sixty Strikes cricket format, with its reference to baseball, is a fast-paced version of the game and is designed to appeal to American sports fans who are accustomed to 90-minute to two-hour-long sporting events.
Six cricket teams are set to participate: NY Lions; Atlanta Kings; LA Waves; Texas Gladiators; Dallas Lonestars; and Chicago CC. Cricket fans in America will witness stars from Pakistan, India and West Indies in action.
“After so many years of working hard, we finally achieved that - bringing cricket to the USA … 2.3 billion people around the world watch it, and a lot of America doesn't know about Cricket. That's my goal, is to let the people know what cricket is,” said Qasmi.
In addition to cricketing talent, the NCL plans to feature big names from the entertainment industry, including Bollywood performers who will attract millions of Americans from the Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi diaspora communities who remain steadfast cricketing fans.