The Seattle Thunderbolts Name Ian Captain for Minor League Cricket in the USA
By Caroline chepkorir
The Seattle Thunderbolts named Ian Dev Singh Chauhan Captain for Minor League Cricket in the USA. Previously, Ian has played 93 First Class matches for Jammu and Kashmir and had impressive scores of 5558 runs with an average of 37.57, which included 17 centuries and 24 half-centuries.
Singh represented the North Zone in the prestigious Duleep Trophy; he scored 145 runs against the East Zone. He demonstrated his skilled performance and persistence and secured a hundred, which included 17 fours and two massive sixes.
The Seattle Thunderbolts acknowledge Singh's dynamic playing style and strategic mindset, which makes him a natural fit for captaincy. The Seattle Thunderbolts won the Minor League Cricket Championship in 2022. The club has full confidence in Singh’s ability to lead them to victory in the upcoming season.
“We are thrilled to announce that Ian Chauhan has been appointed as the team captain for the 2024 season. A dashing wicketkeeper-batsman, Ian brings a wealth of leadership experience to the squad, having excelled both behind the stumps and with the willow. Known for his sharp reflexes and tactical acumen, Ian has consistently demonstrated his ability to read the game and motivate his teammates. His dynamic playing style and strategic mindset make him a natural fit for the captaincy. As we gear up for an exciting season ahead, we have full confidence in Ian’s ability to lead us to victory. Let’s rally behind him and support our team as we aim for greatness,” stated Seattle Thunderbolts management in media reports.
Former Punjab Kings star Paul Valthaty has been appointed head coach of the Seattle Thunderbolts. Valthaty began his work with youngsters at the Thunderbolts Cricket Academy in Seattle. Valthaty’s career is always in the spotlight with his match against Chennai Super Kings for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2011. He scored 463 runs in 14 matches that season.
“The Seattle Thunderbolts have just added a big hitter to their lineup off the field! We’re thrilled to announce that Paul Valthaty, the former Kings XI Punjab sensation, is now steering our ship as the head coach,” the Minor League Cricket side said in media reports.