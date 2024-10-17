Top International Cricketers Reflect on NCL’s Sixty Strikes Tournament and Future of the Sport in U.S.
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
The NCL Sixty Strikes tournament, a fast-paced limited 10-over or T10 cricket format, concluded spectacularly on October 14 after 10 days of thrilling games at its new home, the University of Texas at Dallas.
The championship had drawn a pantheon of global star players and coaches such as Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram, Bangladesh's star Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews, England's David Malan, the Master Blaster from W.Indies, Sir Viv Richards, India’s Sunil Gavaskar and of course the deity himself, Sachin Tendulkar.
It was a crowning tournament moment indeed when Tendulkar presented the championship trophy to Chicago CC, which beat off 5 other teams, Dallas Lonestars, Texas Gladiators, New York Lions, Los Angeles Waves and in the final, Atlanta Kings to take home the trophy in the inaugural games.
On the momentous last day, S.I. spoke exclusively to some of the players to get their thoughts on the tournament and insight on where they see U.S. cricket going from here.
Robin Uthappa: A Great Way to Finish Off
Reflecting on his team's victorious campaign, India’s Robin Uthappa expressed immense satisfaction with the whole tournament, "It's been a phenomenal experience,” he said. “I love the way Arun(Agarwal) and his team have conducted this tournament. It's going to stay for a long period… overall, it's been run exceptionally well."
Impressed with the “fantastic” turnout from local people in Dallas, he says the T10 format has huge potential, “It's a quick game. You don't have much time to think; you just have to play positively. I think it's a great version of the game to introduce newer nations to cricket. The U.S. is an ideal location for this format to succeed, given the interest from the Indian immigrants and the American love for fast-paced sports."
Angelo Mathews: A Top-Class Experience
Despite facing disappointment in the final, former Sri Lankan national team captain, Angelo Mathews, was full of praise for the NCL Sixty Strikes tournament and its organizers. "It was fantastic. We had a wonderful time in Dallas, and I want to extend my congratulations to the NCL organizers for putting together a top-class event," he enthused.
Mathews emphasized the camaraderie shared among players and was optimistic about the League's future. "This tournament will be bigger and better next year," he said confidently. He highlighted the potential for greater Sri Lankan representation in future editions, adding, "This year, it was just me and Upul Tharanga, but I expect that number to grow significantly in the coming years."
Sam Billings: A Star Performer of NCL
England’s wicket-keeper, Sam Billings, a standout performer in the NCL Sixty Strikes, reflected on the whole experience, "Who would’ve thought we’d be playing cricket in Dallas? The passion and hospitality here have been absolutely amazing, and I see tremendous potential for cricket to grow in this region."
Drawing comparisons to other renowned leagues like the IPL and PSL, Billings acknowledged the uniqueness of the 10-over format. "The T10 format is still new, but the quality of players here has been outstanding," he noted. He expressed optimism for the league's future, stating, "With a bit of work on the pitches, the tournament is set to gain more momentum. We’ve loved it as players, and it’s been a fantastic experience for everyone involved."
Sohail Tanvir: A Bright Future for Cricket in the U.S.
For Pakistan’s seasoned pacer Sohail Tanvir, his team’s victory at the NCL Sixty Strikes went beyond just lifting a trophy, it was about making a meaningful impact on cricket's future in the U.S. "We didn’t just come here to win matches; we came here to make a difference. Winning the tournament is always a great feeling, but our bigger goal was to help promote and grow the sport in this region," said Tanvir. He emphasized the significance of using the platform to reach a wider audience. "Cricket has given us so much throughout our careers, and we have a responsibility to share that passion with as many people as possible, especially here in North America, where the sport is still developing."
Tanvir acknowledged that the NCL is still in its infancy but expressed strong optimism for its trajectory. "This league may be new, but it's already showing promise. Sure, leagues like the IPL and PSL have had time to mature and build their brand, but I truly believe the NCL has the potential to reach similar heights in upcoming years," he stated.
Ravi Bopara: Hard-Fought Victory
British All-rounder Ravi Bopara shared his thoughts on the organization and professionalism of the league, especially in addressing challenges early on. "The conditions were a bit tricky at first, but the league handled the pitch issues brilliantly. They ensured the tournament maintained a high standard, and overall, it turned out to be a very good competition," he said.
Bopara says this kind of white ball cricket requires a unique skill- set, "In T10, there’s no room for mistakes. As a batsman, you need to be a power hitter, and for bowlers, it's all about executing your plans perfectly under pressure," he explained.
Leonardo Julien: "An Incredible Tournament, a Promising Future"
Young West Indies prospect Leonardo Julien, who played a crucial role with the bat for Chicago CC, said it had been an “incredible tournament,” and he was also optimistic about the future of cricket in the U.S., "The shorter format is exciting,” he said. “it's fast-paced and action-packed, which makes it perfect for attracting new fans. I’m confident that tournaments like these will not only draw bigger crowds but also inspire young players across the country to participate. With every passing year, this tournament will only get bigger and better," he added.
Colin Munro: "A Step in the Right Direction for U.S. Cricket"
Newzeland’s star cricketer Colin Munro, was one of the players who watched the final, and he expressed enthusiasm for the NCL partnership with UTD as a way to inspire younger players. “The tournament was amazing, not just for the players but for the fans as well,” says Munro. “It’s fantastic to see cricket being embraced at universities, bringing people together from different backgrounds to support the sport," Munro emphasized that events like these are crucial for raising the sport's profile in a country where cricket is still growing. "It's about making cricket accessible and showing everyone just how exciting the game can be."
Munro, like so many other players, praised the responsiveness of NCL management to any issues during the tournament. “What stood out to me was the atmosphere at the final—seeing a full-house crowd was incredible." He added, "It just goes to show that people are buying into cricket in the U.S. This tournament is definitely a step in the right direction for the sport’s growth here."