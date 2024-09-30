Travis Head Shines As Australia Defeats England To Secure ODI Series Win.
By Ian Omoro
In the fifth and final one-day international of the series, world champions Australia defeated England by 49 runs on Sunday, led by Travis Head, who excelled both at bat and with the ball.
Following a third-wicket stand of 132 in 98 balls between opener Ben Duckett and in-form captain Harry Brook, England looked set for a massive total. However, after losing their first eight wickets for 107 runs at 202-2, slow bowling proved to be England's undoing as they were thrashed for 309. Part-time spinner Head finished with an ODI-high 4-28.
“I am pleased, especially getting off to the start I did,” said Head of his batting form.
Australia's pursuit got off to a fast start when openers Matthew Short and Chris Head put up a stand of 78 runs in just over seven overs. When play was suspended due to rain, Australia was ahead of goal by 165-2 off 20.4 overs, which is required for weather-related white-ball matches according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
After Steve Smith had won the toss, Phil Salt had opened the innings for England with a fast-moving forty-five, including two sixes off Aaron Hardie in a row. However, Hardie had his retribution when Marnus Labuschagne caught Salt's drive over point, and then he bowled Will Jacks for a duck with a superb off-cutter.
When Brook entered the game, England's lead was down to 2-1 thanks to his game-winning and maiden ODI century at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. On Friday, he set the stage for an enormous 186 runs to win at Lord's.
Although England struggled after Brook's departure, Duckett, who was out for 95 in the first match of the series at Trent Bridge, reached his second career ODI century in 86 balls with 13 fours and a six. Following multiple near misses in Tests and ODIs, the left-hander's first England century in all formats this season ended abruptly as he holed out off Head.
Before Brook reached the benchmark in just 39 balls, Duckett, who scored 63 at Lord's, finished a 45-ball fifty by driving Hardie over long on for six.