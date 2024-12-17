Two Wicket Keepers For The Seattle Orcas Named In South Africa T20I Squad Vs Pakistan
Two wicket keepers part of the Seattle orcas; an American professional Twenty20 cricket team based in Seattle, Washington, have been named to play for South Africa.
Heinrich Klaasen and Ryan Rickleton will face their counterparts from Pakistan in a key three-match ODI series beginning today, Tuesday, at Boland Park in Paarl.
Klaasen, born July 30, 1991, in Pretoria, is a right-handed batter and wicketkeeper. Previously in 2021, Klaasen captained South Africa for the first time in a T20I match. He is considered one of the most destructive players in limited overs cricket in the modern era.
While Rickleton, born July 11, 1996, in Johannesburg, South Africa, is a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter known for his aggressive left-handed batting. With over 2000 T20 runs, he is a fearless player who thrives under pressure, always looking to take the game to the opposition.
This even comes days after the hosts beat the South Asian nation’s team in a Twenty20 International championship. South Africa won the T20I series 2-0 after the third T20I was washed out on Dec. 14.
The ODI series is significant for both the teams as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is hosting in February and March 2025. Pakistan will also play South Africa later this month in a Test series.
“This is a vital ODI series in terms of our preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy and with Allah’s help we will look to emulate our performances from the ODI series against Australia,” Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s ODI captain, said in a statement shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
“We couldn’t get the ideal results in the T20I series but I am really happy with some of the performances put in by our players in these conditions especially Saim’s batting was brilliant in both games. Our batting, pace and spin stocks are decent enough to challenge South Africa and win the series with the help of almighty.
“I see a lot of potential in our ODI squad with players young and experienced both willing to put the best step forward, which makes us an exciting prospect as a one-day side not just going into this series but also in the home tri-nation series and the blockbuster white-ball mega event at home.”
Schedule of matches:
17 Dec – 1st ODI vs. South Africa at Boland Bank Park, Paarl (5pm PKT)
19 Dec – 2nd ODI vs. South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town (5pm PKT)
22 Dec – 3rd ODI vs. South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (5pm PKT)
26 Dec – 1st Test vs. South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion (1pm PKT)
3 Jan – 2nd Test vs. South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town (1pm PKT)