US Masters T10; Suresh Raina Joins The New Franchise Ahead Of The Second Season
By Caroline Chepkorir
Suresh Raina, a former Indian cricketer, has joined the Chicago players franchise for the second season of the US Masters T10, which will be held from November 8 to 17 in Houston, Texas. The league is expected to see new franchises formed as Chicago players participate. Six franchises will compete in the tournament.
The Chicago players have strengthened their team ahead of the debut season in the US Masters T10 League with significant players such as Suresh Raina, who is experienced and has been an excellent batter. In addition to Raina, the team included Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh, Ishwar Pandey, Anureet Singh, and former New Zealand Jesse Ryder.
Suresh Raina retired from cricket in the year 2022; he was a standout player for the India National Cricket Team. He won matches thanks to his brilliant batting performances, and his bowling skills were astounding on the field. Raina showed his excitement about being part of the league for the franchise. He also appreciates the fast-paced nature of T10 cricket.
"I am thrilled to be a part of The Chicago Players and excited to represent this dynamic franchise in the US Masters T10. The fast-paced nature of the T10 format is something I enjoy, and I look forward to playing in front of passionate cricket fans in the USA," said Suresh Raina in media reports.
Vishal Patel, the Chicago Players' owner, is a well-known businessman in the United States who is involved with sports franchises all over the world. He is overjoyed to have added excellent players to his team and to have built a strong team.
“We are excited to bring top-tier cricket talent like Suresh Raina and other world-class players to The Chicago Players. We aim to create a strong, competitive team that can resonate with cricket fans in the USA and make a lasting impact in our debut season," said Patel in media reports.
The first season of the US Masters T10 took place in 2023 and the Texas Chargers secured the title after they defeated the New York Warriors in the final.