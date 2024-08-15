USA And Canada Go Face-To-Face In A Battle For Supremacy In ICC World Cup
By Jeniffer Achieng
Voorburg Cricket Club Stadium in Hague was the talk of town as it hosted an interesting and highly anticipated match between USA and Canada in ICC Men’s Cricket League. Fans were expected to observe some striking batting and bowling from both teams. In the previous match Netherlands defeated Canada by 5 wickets and in this match they will be eyeing a return to win against USA. USA and Canada recent performances indicated that they were cable of delivering a thrilling match
Canada had a great bowling attack so they decided to bowl first after winning the toss.USA posted a total of 304 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 50 overs. USA’s Captain, Monank Patel smashed a phenomenal century and he led with an amazing 121 runs off just 95 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes, alongside him Smit Patel hitted a crucial 63 off 83 balls with five fours and a six.
Saad Bin Zafar from USA claimed1 wicket for 35 runs in his 10 overs, while Pargat Singh and Dilllion Heyliger also scored 1 wicket each. Canada’s captain Nichola Kirton tried to stabilize the innings with 14 runs off 17 balls.USA innings was supported by Shayan Jahangir’s quick fire 57 off 47 balls which included five boundary making USA cross the 300 run mark.
Canada on the other hand had 290 for nine wickets. Player Aaron Johnson contributed 55 for 41 balls, Harsh Thaker 77 off 77 balls and Heyliger added a solid 56 for 65 balls and despite their efforts they couldn’t win as they were behind with 14 runs. Nosthush Kenjige Canada’s top bowler delivered excellent performance emerging as the best performer claiming 3 wickets for 37 runs in his 10 overs. Jasdeep Singh also contributed 2 wickets for 52 runs
Monak Patel was named player of the match for his knock of 121 which made USA win against their opponents Canada by 14 runs. USA victory earned them two points in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.