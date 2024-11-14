USA Cricket Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting
USA Cricket has announced the date for the 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on Sunday, December 8th in Atlanta, Georgia at 1:00-3:00 PM EST.
This year, currently registered USA Cricket members have two options to participate! Members may join the event in person, but as space is limited they must pre-register for tickets here.
For those who wish to join the meeting virtually, USA Cricket will livestream the proceedings through YouTube Live, with the link to be published through USA Cricket social media and email.
The meeting agenda will be announced shortly and will include a review of 2024 and a preview of activities and operations for 2025 and beyond.
The event will conclude with a question-and-answer session allowing members to address their questions to the Board and Staff. Due to the large size of the USA Cricket membership, questions will not be fielded in real-time, but should be submitted prior to December 6th here and will be addressed during the meeting.
USA Cricket is the National Federation for cricket in the United States as recognized by the International Cricket Council. The body’s mission is to govern, regulate, develop and promote all forms of cricket at all levels in the United States, and to enable U.S. cricketers to successfully compete in national and international competition.
The current Board now sits under the Chairmanship of Venu Pisike and is comprised of directors from across the United States of America.
Earlier this year, three directors of USA Cricket (USAC) have leveled serious accusations against the organization's chairman, Venu Pisike. Kuljit Singh, Arjun Gona, and Patricia Whittaker have taken the extraordinary step of emailing the International Cricket Council (ICC) directly, alleging a range of unethical practices and false governance within USAC.
This explosive email comes at a critical time for USA Cricket, which has been under scrutiny from the apex cricketing authority. The global governing body had previously issued a suspension warning and imposed sanctions on the board. The allegations threaten to further upset the already fragile state of cricket administration in the United States.
The director's email outlines a list of accusations against Pisike and his allies. Chief among these is the alleged wrongful termination of CEO Dr. Noor Murad, a move the directors claim was unauthorized and unethical.
They also paint a picture of a "toxic and pathetic" work environment, which has reportedly led to the departure of several key staff members, including Julie Abbott, Jamie Lloyd, Anand Patel, and Burt Cockley.
The accusations also touch on the very integrity of USAC's governance. The directors allege systemic corruption aimed at electoral gains, including voter disenfranchisement during constitutional amendments and biased selection of a membership management company to manipulate elections.