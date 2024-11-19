USA Cricket Announces Annual General Meeting Set For December in Atlanta, Georgia
By Rifat Malik
USA Cricket has officially scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for December 8th, 2024. The meeting will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EST. This important gathering allows members and stakeholders to engage with the organization’s leadership, gain insights into recent achievements, and discuss the future vision for USA Cricket.
This year, members will have two options for participation, either in person or virtually. USA Cricket advises pre-registration for those interested in attending the meeting on-site as space is limited. Tickets are available on the USA Cricket website, allowing registered members to secure their spot. For those unable to attend in person, USA Cricket will live stream the event on YouTube, accessible via a link, that will be shared on USA Cricket’s social media platforms and through email notifications.
The AGM agenda, set to be announced shortly, will provide an overview of the organization’s achievements in 2024 and offer a look ahead at plans and operations for 2025 and beyond. USA Cricket’s leadership will review key developments, initiatives, and strategic goals, shedding light on how they aim to support and expand cricket’s reach across the United States.
The meeting will conclude with a question-and-answer session, allowing members to engage with USA Cricket’s Board and Staff. Due to the large membership base, questions will not be taken live during the meeting. Instead, members are encouraged to submit their questions in advance by December 6th through a form available on USA Cricket’s website. This approach ensures that the leadership can address the most pressing concerns and provide adequate responses.
USA Cricket Board of Directors expressed gratitude to members for their ongoing support and involvement in growing the sport in the U.S. The AGM promises to be an insightful session, allowing members to understand USA Cricket’s direction and future ambitions as the organization continues to foster and develop cricket nationwide.