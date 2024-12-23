USA Cricket Announces U19 Women’s Squad for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup
USA Cricket has announced the 15-player squad for next month’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.
The tournament will mark USA’s second consecutive appearance in the global event after they qualified from the Americas region.
The team will be led by Anika Kolan, who continues her captaincy following a successful tour to the West Indies and vice-captain duties will be undertaken by Aditiba Chudasama.
The squad was selected after a competitive week-long U19 camp in Florida for the 26-member training squad.
Squad members: Anika Reddy Kolan – Captain, Aditiba Chudasama – Vice Captain, Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa G Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Isani Mahesh Vaghela, Lekha Hanumant Shetty, Maahi Madhavan, Nikhar Pinku Doshi,Pooja Ganesh,Pooja Shah,Ritu Priya Singh,Saanvi Immadi,Sasha Vallabhaneni,Suhani Thadani.
Non-Travelling Reserves: Mitali Patwardhan, Taranum Chopra and Varshita Jambula
Several players in this year’s squad, including the Captain and Vice-Captain, also represented the USA in the inaugural 2023 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
“We are excited to announce the selection of our U19 squad for the upcoming World Cup. After careful consideration and extensive evaluation of players’ performances, fitness and skills in the recent camp, prior tours and National tournaments, we believe we have a talented group that combines youth and experience.” said Women’s Selection Panel Chair, Amer Afzaluddin in a press statement.
“Our aim is to foster their development and compete strongly on the world stage. We are confident in their abilities and look forward to seeing them showcase their skills.”
The squad’s preparation included a competitive tour to the West Indies earlier this year. The team played a five-match series against the West Indies U19 team in St. Augustine, Trinidad. The USA U19 Women won two matches convincingly, including a seven-wicket victory in the final match, while one game was abandoned due to rain.
“We are thrilled with the progress the players have made, especially after the West Indies tour. The experience gained there will undoubtedly help us in the World Cup. Our focus is on playing fearless cricket and showcasing the growth of USA women’s cricket on the global stage,” said USA Cricket Women’s Head Coach Hilton Moreeng in a press statement.
The squad is set to tour South Africa from January 3rd for a camp and warmup fixtures against Cricket South Africa’s U19 Women’s team before heading to Malaysia.
USA’s U19 Women’s team will aim to build on their debut campaign in the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and are eager to show their progress on the big stage.
USA’s Group (B): England, Pakistan, Ireland, USA
USA’s World Cup Warm-up Fixtures: (All times Local Malaysia)
• January 13: USA v NZ, 2:30 pm
• January 15: USA v NEP, 2:30 pm
USA’s World Cup Fixtures (All times Local Malaysia)
• January 18: USA v PAK, 2:30 pm
• January 20: USA v IRE, 10:30 am
• January 22: USA v ENG, 10:30 am