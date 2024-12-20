USA Cricket Holds Level 1 Coaching Workshop In Morrisville, NC
USA Cricket held a Level 1 Coaching Workshop in Morrisville, North Carolina. These opportunities are for cricket enthusiasts who wish to develop their skills and knowledge and are designed to provide essential training for those interested in advancing their involvement in cricket as coaches.
The workshop focuses on the basics of cricket coaching, including essential skills, techniques, and strategies to help participants build a strong understanding for coaching at various levels.
USA Cricket said in a press statement “These workshops provide participants the opportunity to start their journey in cricket coaching with the support of USA Cricket. Participants will leave with a thorough understanding of the basics of coaching and umpiring, preparing them to take the next step in their cricket careers.”
At $75, the fee covers the cost of study material, certification, lunch and refreshments during the learning period.
The first Level 1 coaches were certified in April 2022. A total of 17 participants completed the ICC/USA Cricket Pilot Level 1 coaching course in 2021.
USA Cricket CEO Johnathan Atkeison said, “Coaches and umpires are the foundations of our cricket ecosystem, and they make the sport happen day in and day out across the country. These ICC designed courses ensure that our system is staying current with international best practices, and that we’re providing the best environment for cricket to grow.”
The Level 1 coach is able to coach: junior cricketers aged 13 and below, beginner cricketers (those new to the game or with minimal experience) and new cricketers (those who have not experienced playing cricket previously).
The organization also hosted another session in Minnesota on December 9 and shared the news on Instagram.
“Our Level 1 Coaching Workshop in Minnesota was a success! We thank everyone who came to participate”
USA Cricket is the National Federation for cricket in the United States as recognized by the International Cricket Council. The body’s mission is to govern, regulate, develop and promote all forms of cricket at all levels in the United States, and to enable U.S. cricketers to successfully compete in national and international competition.