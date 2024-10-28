USA Cricket Terminates Stuart Law As USA Men’s Cricket Head Coach
By Caroline Chepkorir
Despite the team's success under his leadership, USA Cricket has fired Stuart Law as the head coach of the men’s national team. The USA team defeated Pakistan in the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup in Texas, which was the biggest win for the USA. The USA also recorded history after they qualified for the Super Eight Stages in their first ever World Cup.
This decision came after Scotland defeated the USA by 10 wickets in a 2027 ODI World Cup qualifying match. In the World Cup League 2 series in Dallas, the USA had a rough start and struggled, and they were bowled out for 144 runs in the opener. Scotland’s Andrew Umeed, who smashed unbeaten 98, and the USA fell short in chasing the target.
He was offered the position in April 2024, and it was a three-year contract, and he has been terminated six months later. His wealthy experience in cricket played a role in his appointment, as he was in charge of full-member cricket nations, that is, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Bangladesh.
Vincent Vinay Kumar, who is the assistant coach for the USA, has been selected as the interim coach, and Usman Rafiq was appointed as the assistant coach for the remaining three ODIs against Scotland and Nepal.
The USA are in the second position in the current World Cup League 2 ODI table with six wins and three losses.
USA cricket CEO Johnathan Atkeison spoke on the matter, and he stated that the decision was not an easy one, but it was an important move for the next step of the team.
"Given Stuart's contribution to the program, this was not an easy decision to make. Unfortunately, we felt that a change was necessary for the next phase of competitive preparation," said USA CEO Johnathan Atkeison in the statement.