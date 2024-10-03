USA Cricket: The National Women’s Cricket Appoints Aditiba Chudasama As Captain
By Caroline Chepkorir
Aditiba Chudasama has replaced Sindhu Sriharsha as the captain of the USA Cricket women's national team. The 18-year-old all-rounder's first assignment will be a 5-match ODI series in Zimbabwe from October 17–28, 2024.
After she relocated to the US, she joined American cricket when she played in two 2Twenty20 matches against Pakistan in 2015. Captain Sindhu Sriharsha guided her team to three series victories in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup America’s Qualifier.
Since 2017, Sriharsha has been the captain of the United States team for the ICC Women’s Qualifier Americas tournament. Her appearance in the WT20I against Canada represented a significant step in her career as well as setting the stage for her team.
The team competed in the 2021 Women's World Cricket World Cup Qualifier, the 2019 ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier in Scotland, and the 2021 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier under her direction. She has proven to be a reliable leader, helping the American women's cricket team achieve its objectives.
The women’s national selection panel, in discussion with Head Coach Hilton Moreeng, felt it was time to make changes in the leadership of the team. They also believe the timing will give Aditiba Chudasama an opportunity to grow as the captain ahead of major events such as the T20 World Cup qualifying cycle in 2026.
The USA Cricket showed its gratitude to Sriharsha’s family for their support and the sacrifices made by the former captain, who always gave her all and contributed to the squad.
“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Sindhu for leading the team over the last seven years with remarkable commitment and dignity. As the most-capped player for the women’s team, her work ethic and dedication have been extraordinary. USA Cricket is fortunate to have such a stalwart in Sindhu, and we look forward to her contributions to the team as an experienced and senior player as we transition into a new phase,” said Women’s National Selection Panel Chair, Amer Afzaluddin, according to USA Cricket.
Recently, USA Cricket announced National Training Groups for Women and Under-19 with the aim for other players to have a chance to be able to gain leadership skills as part of the rotation policy. The under-19 national program has provided early exposure to international cricket for young players.