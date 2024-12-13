USA Cricket Unveils U19 Squad For CSA Cubs Week In South Africa
By Daisy Arino
USA Cricket has announced its Men’s U19 squad for the prestigious CSA Cubs Week tournament in South Africa.
The event, hosted by Cricket South Africa at Stellenbosch University, offers a unique opportunity for America’s rising cricket stars to showcase their talent on an international stage.
The squad, selected after the U19 Nationals, consists of 16 players ready to compete in a series of 50-over matches against some of the world’s best youth teams.
The traveling squad includes; Adit Kappa, Advaith Krishna, Amrinder Gill, Ansh Rai, Arjun Mahesh (C), Arya Garg, Ayush Patel, Dharshan Krishna Haribabu, Jeremy Samuel, Nitish Sudini, Rahul Basu,Sabrish Prasad,Sahil Garg,Shiv Shani,Supransh Kumar,Utkarsh Srivastava (VC)
Non-Traveling Reserves; Muzamil Rahimzai, Subash Sankar
In addition to the main squad, 12 additional players have been named to the training group; Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Ansh Bhoje, Aryan Tummala, Rayaan Taj,Ritvik Appidi,Saharsh Shwethan,Sahir Bhatia,Sharv Saraykar,Shaurya Gaur,Shawn Jindal,Siddhant Senthil.
USA Cricket expressed pride in the dedication and effort of the players and looks forward to their performances in South Africa.
“The selection underscores the growing depth of USA Cricket’s youth development system”, commented USA cricket in a press statement.
“These players earned their spots through impressive performances in domestic competitions and national championships, showcasing both skill and determination”.
“This tournament is seen as a critical stepping stone in the players’ development, offering exposure to high-level competition and invaluable experience on the global stage”.
The CSA Cubs Week is an annual cricket tournament organized by Cricket South Africa. It features the country's most talented young cricketers, typically under the age of 19, representing various franchises or provincial teams.
The tournament serves as a showcase for the next generation of South African cricket talent, providing a platform for players to gain experience and exposure while competing at a high level.
The CSA Cubs Week, held during South Africa's summer cricket season, features limited-overs and T20 formats to help players adapt to modern cricket, and has been a stepping stone for many cricket players in their early careers.
USA Cricket is the National Federation for cricket in the United States as recognized by the International Cricket Council. The body’s mission is to govern, regulate, develop and promote all forms of cricket at all levels in the United States, and to enable U.S. cricketers achieve sustained competitive excellence and successfully compete in national and international competition.