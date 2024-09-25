USA Dominated UAE In Windhoek, Namibia In CWC League 2
By Caroline Chepkorir
Youngster Saiteja Mukkamalla contributed 107 runs off 99 balls, coupled with an impressive 155 in 110 balls from Milind Kumar USA Men’s National Team. The USA star, Milind Kumar, born in India, scored the maiden ODI century of his career. Kumar was the star of the show for the USA, as they posted a massive total of 339 on the board in an ICC World Cup League 2 match. In the 53-year-old history of ODI cricket, Kumal became the first player to finish with a knock of 155.
The USA stamped a clear victory over UAE by 136 runs in the final ODI of the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC). This was league 2 held in Windhoek, Namibia. This impressive win for the USA wrapped up their ODI campaign in Namibia after winning four matches. They are set for the coming T20I series.
USA faced early setbacks after losing the toss and were asked to bat first. The loss was from Andries Gous and Monank Patel, the captain. This did not deter them, as they were determined to dominate the UAE in their final match of the series. Opener Smit Patel scored 48 runs off 58 balls, thus setting a record breaking from Milind Kumar and Saiteja Mukkamalla, who scored 191 runs for the 4th wicket.
UAE made an attempt with a total of 203 runs in 36.2 overs from Nosthush Kenjige, who concluded with 3-32, and Jasdeep Singh with 2-51.
In a post interview, Milind Kumar said, “Our team is delighted to have wrapped up the series with another win. It has been a great team effort, and everyone played their part in the victory. I am also pleased with my maiden ODI hundred and hope to continue this form in our upcoming matches as well.”
In their last 8 ODIs, the United States of America has secured 6 victories, thus occupying 2nd place on the ICC CWC League 2 table.
Starting October 25th, 2024, the USA will host upcoming CWC League 2 ODI matches in Dallas and Texas. They are scheduled to face Scotland and Nepal.