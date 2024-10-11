Virat Kohli Arrives In Mumbai Before Test Series Against New Zealand
By Caroline Chepkorir
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli arrived in Mumbai when he returned from London to prepare for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand will begin on Wednesday, October 16, in Bengaluru. The second match will happen in Pune on October 24, and the final match will be in Mumbai on November 1.
The 35-year-old has been a significant cricketer for over a decade, and he has numerous impressive records to his name, and he has earned a place in the annals of cricket history. In 115 Tests, he has scored 8,947 runs at a strike rate of 48.89, which included 30 fifties and 29 centuries.
In ODI's, he amassed 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18 with 72 fifties and a brilliant 50 centuries. Although he retired from T20Is, he contributed to India's victory in the T20 World Cup. At the time of his retirement, he was the second-leading run scorer in the format. Kohil accumulated 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, with 38 fifties and a century.
Recently, Virat Kohli also achieved a milestone on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur when he became the fastest player to hit 27,000 runs in international cricket; he only did this with 594 innings. He broke the record previously held by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved it in 623 innings.
The next challenge for India will be the Board Gavaskar Trophy, which features a five-test series against Australia. The much-anticipated series between India and Australia begins on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.
When Virat Kohli was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport, one of the photographers made a comment, and the photographer said, “BGT mein aag lagani hai” (you have to light up the Boarder Gavaskar Trophy), and he gave a nod of acknowledgement before heading to his car.
"BGT mein aag lagani hain Virat Kohli (You've got to fire in the BGT). Virat Kohli: Kisme lagani hain aag? (Where I have to fire) Mufaddal Vohra posted on his social media account X.