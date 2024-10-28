West Indies Beat West Indies By Eight Wickets Against Sri Lanka To Boost Their Morale
By Mercy Kosgei
It was the first ODI win for West Indies on Sri Lankan soil, since 2005 after 10 straight consecutive defeat and first win on the tour since first T201.At the beginning, Shai Hope who is captain to West Indies won the toss and therefore decided to bowl first.
Pathum Nissanka ‘s catch was dropped early in the innings, followed by Avishka catch as well that was dropped in third over. In the 18th over, Roston Chase dismissed Fernando caught and bowled 50- ball 34. This meant that Sri Lanka had to put in more effort in their play, because their first innings had been reduced to less than half due to the rains. Whereby initially 17.2 overs before the rain interfered and when the rain subsided, they were just granted 5.4 overs for them to set a competitive total.
Kusal Mendis walked in to bat and recorded unbeaten 56 runs off 22 deliveries including eight fours and a six and therefore Sri Lanka post at 156/3. West Indies got a new target of 195 that meant slow and gradual start for them.
In the sixth over Asitha Fernando dismissed Brandon King 19-ball 16. Evin Lewis the left-handed got an early deprive after his caught was dropped by Wanindu Hasaranga in 8th over and reached his 50 from 34 balls. Despite the wet ball and wet outfield, Lewis was focused and proved to overcome.
Lewis was always in the company of Brandon King (18 off 19 balls) and Shai Hope (22 off 27) during most of the chase, but not until Sherfane Rutherford accompanied him at the middle making them dynamic duo and this made West Indies in control of the preceding. Lewis had cramps but did not leave the field regardless. At 18th over Rutherford caught was dropped when he was batting on 10. In 22th over, Rutherford scored fifty from 26 balls.
On the penultimate over, Lewis completed the run chase with six and hit nine fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 102. In a post-match interview Shai Hope said, “He[Evin] is an amazing player, it is great to see him back ”.