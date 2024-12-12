West indies Defeats Bangladesh During The 2nd ODI Series By 7 Wickets at St. Kitts
By Mercy Kosgei
West Indies secured their second ODI series victory by defeating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in St. Kitts, clinching the series with one game remaining. This win also marked their first victory over Bangladesh in a decade. With the 2-0 series lead, the West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 227 and successfully chased the target with seven wickets in hand, finishing the chase with 13.1 overs to spare.
West Indies surpassed the 200-run mark, with Jayden Seales and Brandon King stood out as the match's heroes. Seales was exceptional, tearing through the Bangladesh batting lineup with a career-best performance of 4 for 22 from nine overs. He dismissed Mohammad Mahmudullah, who scored 62 runs off 92 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Seales also took out Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, and Mehidy Miraz. Gudakesh Motie supported well with figures of 2 for 36.
Chasing a target of 228, opener Brandon King played a brilliant knock of 82 runs off 76 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, marking his 7th half-century in the format to go along with his 3 centuries. He received strong support from Evin Lewis, who scored 49 runs off 62 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes. Keacy Carty contributed 45 runs, forming a 66-run partnership with King. Sherfane Rutherford finished off the chase with an unbeaten 24 runs from 15 balls, including a six. Shai Hope, who won the toss and chose to bat first, scored 17 runs off 21 balls.
Despite a strong partnership of 92 runs for the 8th wicket between Mohammad Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan, Bangladesh was dismissed for 227 in 45.5 overs. Opener Tanzid Hasan contributed 46 runs off 33 balls.
West Indies captain Shai Hope said in a post-match interview,” We were clinical. We’ve been struggling to win series at home, but we hope to finish 3-0 now.” Having an eye for the 2027 World Cup Hope said,” Every game is important, were trying to earn points and get upon the ladder to ensure we make the next ODI World Cup.”
In a post-match statement, Bangladesh captain Hasan Mehidy Miraz said,” Our score wasn’t enough,300 plus was needed. We bowled really well in the first ten overs but on this wicket, it’s hard for bowlers to defend an under-par score.”
Player of the match Jayden Seales said in a post-match presentation,” Pleased with the way I bowled today, things didn’t go my way in the first game. I realized what the batters were trying to do to me after the first game and it was all about adjusting the lengths and bowling as fast as I can. Our plan was to bowl in good areas with the new ball and not go searching and force them to make mistakes.”
The third and final match will take place in St. Kitts on Thursday.