West Indies Fast Bowler Shannon Gabriel Hangs Up His Boots
By Priscilla Jepchumba
West Indies fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel has decided to retire from international cricket, concluding a career that began in 2012.
The bowler said that moving forward, he is “committed to continuing to represent my country [Trinidad and Tobago], as well as various club and franchise teams globally, with the same level of passion and dedication that has characterized my career," the 36-year-old expressed.
He has amassed a total of 202 wickets from 59 Tests, 25 ODIs, and two T20Is.
In a pronouncement on Instagram, Gabriel talked of his dedication to the game for the last twelve years. "During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies,” he said.
“Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from international cricket,” he announced.
Gabriel expressed his appreciation to God for the many blessings and opportunities that he and his family received while he was playing for the West Indies, thanking the administrators, coaches, and staff members of Cricket West Indies for the hard work and support they accorded him throughout the years.
He was also thankful to his teammates and all those who supported him along the way. Saying to them: “You have truly made my journey to the top unique and special,”.
Gabriel excelled in Test cricket, using his height and strength effectively, even on pitches that were not supportive. He holds the fourth-best match figures for a West Indian - 13 for 121, achieved at home against Sri Lanka in June 2018.
His ability to generate pace and bounce drew comparisons to Patrick Patterson and Ian Bishop by West Indies fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh.
It took some time for him to consistently utilize these gifts, but by 2017 he became a regular member of the team and contributed to significant victories such as the one against England at Headingley.
Another significant moment in Gabriel's career came when he batted in Dominica with West Indies nine wickets down against Pakistan.
With only seven balls left to draw the Test and the series, he attempted a big shot and was bowled out. This occurred just 10 days after his Player-of-the-Match performance that helped West Indies secure a comeback victory.
In 2019, Gabriel faced disciplinary action after making an allegedly homophobic remark directed at Joe Root and was subsequently banned for four ODIs. Although he accepted the sanction and apologized for his behavior, Gabriel later insisted that the incident was blown out of proportion.
Gabriel's last appearance for West Indies was in July 2023, and he has since been active in domestic cricket, representing Trinidad and Tobago. Additionally, he participated in the Abu Dhabi T10 last year.