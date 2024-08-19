West Indies Rest Russell And Holder For South Africa T20I Series
By Mohamed Bahaa
Two well-known players, Andre Russell and Jason Holder, have been absent from the West Indies cricket team's selection announcement for the forthcoming T20I series against South Africa. The three-match series is set to start at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 24.
Rovman Powell will be the captain in Russell and Holder's absence; Roston Chase will be vice-captain. Resting Russell and Holder is a decision taken by West Indies in line with their approach of player workload management. Russell, who was on the West Indies team during the T20 World Cup, asked a break to concentrate on his recovery. The management approved his wish to make sure he could go back completely rested for next obligations.
Conversely, Holder has been a regular fixture in the West Indies' Test lineup, having taken part in a rigorous five-match run against England and South Africa. The West Indies cricket board chose to rest him given the intense schedule so he might recover before returning to the team. During their time off, both players will closely collaborate with the science and medical team of the West Indies to maximize their recovery process.
Fresh talent mixed with seasoned players makes up the team chosen for the series. Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran among others will be part of Powell's crew. For these players, the series will be a vital chance to highlight their abilities internationally.
The West Indies T20 I Squad:
Rovman Powell (c), Rstown Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
With games scheduled for August 23, 25, and 27, the T20I series versus South Africa will be held entirely at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Looking to build momentum ahead of next international events, the West Indies team will be keen to make a positive impression.
West Indies v South Africa T20I Series 2024 Schedule:
23 August - 1st T20I, West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy
25 August - 2nd T20I West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy
27 August - 3rd T20I West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy