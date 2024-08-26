West Indies Shines In The Second T20 International Match
By Jeniffer Achieng
In the second T20 International match which took place on Sunday, West Indies defeated South Africa by 30 runs. The loss handed the Caribbean side an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three match series. This comes after West Indies won the first match by 175 with 7 wickets and 13 balls to spare.
West Indies put up a magnanimous score of 179 for six after batting first accelerating from 111 off 4 balls after 14 overs and South Africa managed to score 149 for 3 with more than six overs left. During the match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, the Proteas lost their last seven wickets for a mere 20 runs in 35 balls hence being dismissed for 149 in 19.4 overs and fell short by 30 runs.
South African player Reeza Hendricks gave a good start in the chase, cracking 44 off 18 balls which included two of his team’s six sixes before he was bowled by Romario Shepherd. West Indies showcased an outstanding bowling performance.
Shai Hope recorded good scores for West Indies with an exhilarating 41 off 22 balls. Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie removed Tristan Stubbs and Donovan Ferreira respectively and made a breakthrough but it was over for Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph to finish it off. Shepherd Romario of South Africa took 3 for 15 from his four overs, including important wickets of Hendricks and South African captain Aiden Markram. Shamar Joseph contributed notably, scoring 3-31.
South African’s middle order caused a disquietude as one batter after number three got past 20 in the match.
Captain Rovman contributed 35 while Sherfane Rutherford added 29 which helped the team post a competitive total. West Indies hit 13 sixes compared to South Africa’s six and that is how the game was won and secured the twenty20 international series.
West Indies now have a strong lead in the series after winning against South Africa setting a stage in the final match. `
Rovma Powel was happy with the way his team had played. “We put the pressure after the power play. Wickets would bring us back in the game. T20 cricket can change very fast,” he said.
“My team will learn from the loss and seek to put it right in Tuesday’s final game. We have a never-say-die attitude,” Markram said.