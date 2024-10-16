West Indies To Face Off New Zealand As South Africa Takes on Australia In The Semis
By Mercy Kosgei
In over 13 days,20 games have been played in the Women’s T20 World Cup.
West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and the six-time champions Australia qualified for the semis. West Indies became the final team to book its spot in the last four after beating England by 6 wickets.
Australia, who were the only unbeaten in Group A and are the defending champions will take on Group B winners, South Africa. Their game will be played on Thursday 17th in Dubai.
South Africa who narrowly missed out on a title win last year, meets with Australia once again. Australia claimed a win then and now it will decide who qualifies for the 2024 finals.
The 2016 winners West Indies will take on New Zealand who progressed with 3 wins after eliminating England. They will play on Friday 18th at Sharjah. The semi-final winners will meet in the finals on Sunday 20th October in Dubai.
The rules of the game will be: both teams will face 20 overs unless they are bowled out beforehand or the team batting second reaches their target before then.
Each inning will commence with a six over powerplay where only two fielders are allowed outside the 30yard circle. Teams have two reviews per innings. To request for a review, players make a ‘T’ shape with their hands within 15seconds of the delivery.
If a match ties a super over will be played to decide who wins. Each team will face six balls where highest score wins. If it ties as well, subsequent super overs will be played to determine the winner.
Nonkululeko Mlaba in a post interview said, “I was praying that at least we make it to the semis because I know we’ve been working hard and I feel like we deserve to play in the semis as well. I’m very excited to hear the news. I mean we deserve it honestly and I can’t wait for the semis. “She continued to say,” I can’t control what’s going to happen. But obviously I knew if we make it to the semis, we play Australia. So, in my head I was already in that picture.”