West Indies Trounces England by 5Wickets With Six Balls Remaining In The Second Last Series
By Jeniffer Achieng
The fourth T20 International between England and West Indies took place at Darren Sammy Stadium. West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl. West Indies won by 5Wickets with 6 balls left. This was the first win West Indies managed to have since the series began. England won the first three matches in the series and they are expected to face West Indies again in the final match. In the previous match of third T20, England defeated West Indies by three wickets and so they were ready to get back at them and in the second series England still won by 7 wickets with 31 balls to spare.
Shai Hope was named player of the match after an outstanding performance. He struck 54 off 24 balls. He scored seven fours and three sixes The top scorer for West Indies was Evin Lewis who contributed 68 off 31 balls and they set a target of 221/5 in 19 overs to beat their opponents.
When Rovman Powell got dismissed in the 17th over, team England had a chance to dominate only Sherfane Rutherford to hit score sixes consecutively in the last over. Phil Salt’s (55 off 35 balls) partnership together with Opener Will Jacks who scored 48 and Jos Buttler who made 38 helped England to end the game with 218/5 in 20 overs.
After making his first two appearances for England during the ODI, John Turner made his T20I debut and opened the bowling and scored Five off his first over. Saqib Mahmood followed with a maiden. Evin Lewis reached his half century from 26 balls and the longest of his sixes went 105meters.
West Indies will still face England in the last and final fifth T20I series at Darren Cricket ground and much more is expected to be seen from both teams.