Winners And Losers Of The IPL Mega Auction 2025: A Thrilling Two-Day Event In Riyadh
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction concluded in Riyadh, showcasing dramatic bidding wars, unexpected releases, and record-breaking buys. As teams finalized their squads for the 18th edition of the IPL, cricket fans were treated to shocking decisions, strategic picks, and some surprising snubs.
The auction saw franchises spend millions in pursuit of assembling the perfect squad, with some teams emerging stronger while others left fans scratching their heads. Here's a breakdown of the action:
Biggest Winners of the Auction
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
LSG made headlines with their historic $3.2 million signing of Rishabh Pant, breaking the IPL record for the most expensive player. The additions of South African stars Aiden Markram and David Miller, alongside all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, have solidified their lineup. With a reinforced batting and bowling order, LSG appears poised for a strong campaign.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab didn’t hold back, securing Shreyas Iyer for $3.17 million, the second-highest bid of the auction. Under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting, the Kings also bolstered their squad with premium bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal for $2.13 million each, along with star all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. Punjab’s aggressive spending could finally help them claim their maiden IPL title.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
The reigning champions added star power with Jos Buttler for $1.87 million, complementing their already formidable lineup. With the addition of bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, Gujarat is once again shaping up to be a top contender.
Surprises and Head-Scratchers
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi made a bold move by parting ways with captain Rishabh Pant, opting for KL Rahul at $1.65 million instead. While this decision shocked fans, the franchise strengthened its squad with big names like Harry Brook, Mitchell Starc, and Faf du Plessis. However, the leadership void could pose a challenge.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR’s auction strategy left fans perplexed. While they secured Venkatesh Iyer for $2.81 million, the third-highest bid, the team still lacks clarity on its captain. Despite key additions like Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, KKR’s decision-making raised eyebrows.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SRH invested heavily in bowlers, including Mohammed Shami ($1.18 million) and Adam Zampa, but their overall strategy seemed bowling-heavy, leaving gaps in their batting lineup.
Unexpected Snubs
The auction also delivered surprising disappointments. Big names like David Warner and Kane Williamson failed to attract buyers, sparking debates about their IPL futures. Meanwhile, fans eagerly awaited bids for veteran stars who were ultimately overlooked.
Young Talent Steals the Spotlight
One of the most talked-about moments was Rajasthan Royals’ acquisition of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest-ever player in IPL history. His selection underscores the league’s commitment to fostering emerging talent.
Team-by-Team Analysis
Mumbai Indians (MI)
The five-time champions strengthened their bowling attack by bringing in Trent Boult ($1.48 million) alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Reece Topley. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI looks ready for another title push.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK reunited with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ($1.15 million) and added depth with Devon Conway and Sam Curran, making smart, experienced signings.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
RCB once again assembled a strong squad around Virat Kohli, adding power hitters like Liam Livingstone and dependable bowlers like Josh Hazlewood. However, the elusive IPL title remains their primary goal.
The IPL Mega Auction in Riyadh has not only reshaped team dynamics but also set the stage for a thrilling season of cricket. Fans worldwide are now eagerly awaiting the action to unfold.