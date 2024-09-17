Women’s Cricket: South Africa Wins The T20I Series Opener By 10 Runs
By Caroline Chepkorir
South Africa beats Pakistan by 10 runs in the first women’s T20I held at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Tazmin Brit knocked an impressive half century that led her team to victory.
The South Africa began their innings with the Captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmins Brits partnership, which was destroyed by Sadia Iqbal, who dismissed Captain Wolvaardt for 11 off 9 balls, after which she sent back Annee Bosch for a golden duck, which left the South Africa scoreboard at 22/2.
Tazmin Brits anchored the innings with a strong 5 off 63 deliveries, which built significant momentum for the South Africa team. Marizanne Kapp joined in with a steady 14 off 14, and her wicket was grabbed by Nida Dar. Sune Luus added a quick run that included two sixes, which propelled the Proteas to a competitive total of 132/4 at the end of their inning.
Pakistan had a rough start as Marizanne Kapp destroyed through the top order; she removed Gull Feroza for a duck in her first over, and in the second over, she bowled Sidra Amin for four. Muneeba Ali was dismissed for 6 by Tumi Sekhukhune, and the Pakistan scoreboard was at 21/4.
In response, Aliya Riaz knocked unbeaten 52 off 3 balls, and she partnered with an intimidating skipper, Fatima Sana, who smashed 37 off 24 deliveries. The duo accelerated Pakistan’s run rates. Despite the efforts, South Africa bowled led by Kapp’s 2/22 and Sekhukhune’s 2/15, with 18-year-old leg spinner Seshnie Naidu contributing with 1/25, which restricted Pakistan to 122/5.
Earlier, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt shared her expectations in regards to the competition.
“We expect Pakistan to bowl a lot of spin, so we are prepared for that both in the series and when they get to the UAE,” she said in media reports.
"It will be awesome for her to get a game and a taste of international cricket. I've faced her a bit in the nets, and she has good control for such a young leg spinner," Wolvaardt said about the new comer, Seshnie Naidu.
South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second T20I is set up for 18th September on the same venue.