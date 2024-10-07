Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Beat Scotland By Six Wickets
By Caroline Chepkorir
Scotland and the West Indies both lost their opening matches in the Women's T20 World Cup. Bangladesh defeated Scotland, and South Africa defeated the West Indies. Former champions West Indies recovered from their loss when they defeated Scotland by six wickets on Sunday.
Scotland won the toss and decided to bat first; the Scots lost both their openers, Saskia Horley and Sarah Bryce, consecutively. The partnership between Kathryn Bryce and Alisa Lister contributed to a total of 46 runs in the third wicket. They were later caught by spinner Afy Fletcher, who also dismissed Priyan Chatterji for a first-ball duck as the Scotland middle order was destroyed.
The West Indies showed their determination right from the start; despite losing the wickets of Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, they managed 46 runs. Qiana Joseph knocked 31 off 18 balls, which included three fours and a six.
Deandra Dottin hit two sixes in her unbeaten 28 off 15 balls, and she shared an unbroken fifth wicket of 42 with Chinelle Henry. Henry also made a quickfire of 18 off 10 balls, which included two fours and a six. Oliva Bell took two wickets for Scotland, but her efforts were in vain.
Scotland were restricted at 99-8 in their 20 overs, while the West Indies chased down their target with 50 balls left and they secured a win.
Hayley Matthews expressed her delight with the performance.
“We were able to go out as a group, restricting them to 99. Qiana Joseph was positive, and Dottin finished it off. We did pretty well with the ball; we limited the boundary balls. If we got ourselves in a secure position, then we would think about the net run-rate, and we did that. We’ll take it one game at a time; next we have Bangladesh, if we win that, and then against England to get into the semi-finals,” said the captain of the West Indies women at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Scotland have now lost their two opening matches at the World Cup. This win currently takes the West Indies to the top of Group B with the upcoming match against Bangladesh and England.