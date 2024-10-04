Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beats Sri Lanka By 31 Runs
By Caroline Chepkorir
In the Women’s T20 World Cup in Sharjah, Pakistan battled hard, and they defeated Sri Lanka by 31 runs. Pakistan women won the toss, and Fatima Sana Khan opted to bat first. Pakistan needed a vital knock from their captain, Sana, who was expected to post a competitive total, and she knocked 84 for eight. Pakistan was bowled out on 116 in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka chased a target of 117 but were restricted by Pakistan for 85/9 in 20 overs. The partnership between Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu claimed three wickets. Fatima Sana dismissed Chamari Athapathu.
Sohail hit 18 and Nida Dar contributed 23, but Pakistan had not yet surpassed the 100 marks as Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu hit three wickets in her spin off, and she later ended with 3-18 and Kumari 3-19.
Sana knocked 30 off 20 balls, which included three fours, and she was later dismissed by Seamer Udeshia Prabodhani, who concluded with 3-20. Fatima Sana was named player of the match, and she expressed her excitement.
“We wanted a lot of runs on the board, but we didn’t get it, unfortunately, but our whole team backs each other, and we maximized our target. We want a moment from here, and we will try to win as many as we can,” the Pakistan captain said at the post-match ceremony.
Chamari Athupaththu, after the match, praised her opponents for the good performance in the field.
“I would like to congratulate young captain Fatima Sana; she did wonderfully well. We struggled to chase in these conditions, and I hope we can bounce back in the coming games. We bowled really well, but we have to bat better. I feel we can create other shots because the track is slow and low. Even the outfield is slow. We have to be positive in the next three games. We have to play our fearless cricket. I know Australia [Sri Lanka’s next game] is a good team, but if we play well, we can beat any team,” said Chamari Atupaththu after the match.